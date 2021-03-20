Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
