Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 69,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.