Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,452,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

