Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 42,811 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $882,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 247,475 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $4,687,176.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $225,036.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $551,415.57.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $613,712.32.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,041.00.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $20.50 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

