Metal Price Up 9.2% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Metal has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $107.99 million and $68.86 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002748 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00052098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00648108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

