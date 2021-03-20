Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 140.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

