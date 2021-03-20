Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Insider Edward S. Lampert Sells 24,256 Shares

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $542,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SRG opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

