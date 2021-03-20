U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0025.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

