U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0025.
NASDAQ GROW opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.37.
About U.S. Global Investors
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.