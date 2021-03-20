Ancora Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of The Pennant Group worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.05 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

