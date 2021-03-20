Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

SPB stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.