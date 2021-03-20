Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFBK stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

