The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00288999 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 131.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

