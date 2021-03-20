BitForex Token Achieves Market Cap of $18.67 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One BitForex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $630,682.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00052098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00648108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024426 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034661 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BF is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,264,140,899 tokens. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.