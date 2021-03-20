Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Gary Francis Acquires 2,676 Shares

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) insider Gary Francis acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.11 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,998.36 ($7,855.97).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Korvest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and supplies cable and pipe support systems, galvanising services, and access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, and steel fabrication and access systems.

