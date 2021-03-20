Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

SMFKY opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

