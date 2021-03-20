Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $10.15 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CRON has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

