Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.67. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

