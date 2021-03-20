Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 658.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

