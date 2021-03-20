Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $85,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,504 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

