Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENDP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International plc has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

