Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $38.46 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $638.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

