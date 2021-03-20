Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

