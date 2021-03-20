Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $92.04 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

