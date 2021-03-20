Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 134,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of SANM opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

