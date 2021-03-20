Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 318.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 770,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

