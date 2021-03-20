Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

