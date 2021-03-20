Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Loews by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

