Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,309,000. SRB Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in VeriSign by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.74.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

