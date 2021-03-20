Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PetMed Express by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

