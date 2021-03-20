Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.82% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

