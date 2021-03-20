Bamco Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 1,505,619 Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,505,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,048,000.

Shares of SRSA opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

