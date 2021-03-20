Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 85.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 132.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 64,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

