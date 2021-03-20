Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.66% of Essent Group worth $32,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Essent Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Essent Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

ESNT stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

