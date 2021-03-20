Kings Point Capital Management Grows Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 62.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 988,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

