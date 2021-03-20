Kings Point Capital Management Invests $80,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

