Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.22 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

