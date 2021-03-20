Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 144,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $245.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.55. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

