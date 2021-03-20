Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of A stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.