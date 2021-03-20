BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46.

