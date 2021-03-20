iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,582,000.

IDU opened at $77.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

