Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,839 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,627 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

SCHW opened at $66.05 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

