VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.89 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

