Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK opened at $42.95 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

