Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021


Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

