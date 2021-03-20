Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $92,113,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after buying an additional 3,482,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.