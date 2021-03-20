Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 817 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $12,459.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76.
Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $15.48 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
