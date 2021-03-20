Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Insider Peter Skene Buys 400,000 Shares

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) insider Peter Skene bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($15,714.29).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.
About Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.