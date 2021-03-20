Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood Sells 114,800 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93.

TSE:WPM opened at C$49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$33.78 and a 1-year high of C$76.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

