8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 1,530 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 96 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $3,636.48.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $33.28 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

