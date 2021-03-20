ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

