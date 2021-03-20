Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,430,000 after acquiring an additional 244,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,561,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $233.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average of $218.53.

